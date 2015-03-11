Rawalpindi - A 45-year-old disabled poor man has been awaiting fulfilment of promise made by Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in 1999 of providing him with a photostat machine to earn livelihood in a respectable way.

Although the government has approved the delivery of photostat machine to the needy man yet the machine has not been given to him so far despite passage of 16 years, causing immense troubles for the disabled man.

According to details, Muhammad Asif Nadeem son of Muhammad Nazir, resident of Mohalla Ghazi Abad, street number 12, Dhoke Syedan, had submitted a written application with Prime Minister’s Grievance Wing in 1999 stating that he was a disabled and poor man and could not do any work to earn bread and butter for his family. He had requested the then PM to give him a photostat machine so that he could earn his livelihood.

Taking action, the then PM Mian Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to address the need of the poor man on emergency basis.

Muhammad Raza Sabir, section officer (accounts), on 10/7/1999 had written a letter number 3-10/99 G-II-F to the then deputy commissioner Rawalpindi which reads as: “I am directed to convey the approval of PM Pakistan for provision of a photostat machine to Asif Nadeem (disabled). It has been directed that a photo state machine kindly be purchased and delivered to the applicant by your goodself. The bill on account of purchase or photocopy machine may kindly be sent to this officer for arranging payment.”

Unfortunately, no action was taken on the letter. On hue and cry of the poor man, a letter (No. Z-39/CW-1/2000) was again sent to the authorities concerned on 26/5/2001 but all in vain.

The disabled man Asif Nadeem, while talking to The Nation on Tuesday, expressed his deep concern over the poor performance of the government departments, saying despite approval by the PM he has not been given photostat machine so far. He said that he moved on wheelchair and was not able to do any kind of work to earn livelihood.

He said that he visited DCO/Commissioner Offices several times but found all the times one answer that the government has no funds for the purpose.

Asif Nadeem appealed to PM Mian Nawaz Sharif to look into the matter and materialise his promise of delivering him a photostat machine.