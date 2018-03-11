Islamabad - As many as 97 bikes locked in various police stations due to absence of documents have been proven stolen after verification of documents from Rescue 15. According to spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Rescue 15 confirmed that the motorcycles were stolen from twin cities and different districts of Punjab. The motorcycles were locked in various police stations of capital during checking of documents at various checking points.

The respective police stations have been informed about recovery of the motorcycles stolen from their jurisdictions.

SSP Operations Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi directed to hand over the recovered motorcycles to their owners.

According to details, ICT police had verified the record of the motorcycles locked in various police stations under section 550 CrPc from Rescue 15. The record transpired that the motorcycles were stolen from various districts of Punjab and the twin cities.

According to report, 34 motorcycles were stolen from Islamabad, 55 from Rawalpindi, 5 from Lahore, 2 from Gujranwala and one motorcycle was stolen from Sahiwal.

SSP Islamabad directed SPs of all zones to handover the recovered motorcycles to their respective owners after fulfilling the legal requirements. The SSP also directed the police officers to check the particulars of recovered motorcycles and vehicles from Rescue 15. He also directed the officers to ensure that the motorcycles and vehicles must not be stolen in future.