Aberdeen - Scientists at the University of Aberdeen believe they have identified a gene which may cause the most severe cases of club foot. The condition can require lengthy treatment, including putting the feet in a cast, surgery, and wearing specialised boots. In severe cases the foot can bend back again, requiring more invasive surgery. The team behind the gene discovery believe it could reduce unnecessary treatment. Scientists say the causes of club foot are poorly understood but it is thought to be a neuro-muscular problem associated with muscle weakness in the legs during development.