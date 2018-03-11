VEHARI: Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti directed branch managers of the government and private banks to ensure security measures at automated teller machines (ATM).

During a meeting here, the DC said that all the banks should have installed high resolution CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring of the ATM machines. “Security guards must be well trained and active,” he noted and added that it was responsibility of the banks management to ensure requisite security measures on the premises of the banks as it was part of their job. The DC warned action against the banks management if any untoward incident occurred.



“The security guards must be cleared from the police department before their deployment,” he stressed.

DSP Mazhar Watto, SAN Sheikh Khurram Saleem and branch managers of all banks attended the meeting.