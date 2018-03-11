LOS ANGELES:- Angelina Jolie can’t relax. The 42-year-old actress-turned-director - who raises six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with estranged husband Brad Pitt - finds a ‘’real pleasure’’ in the fact she rarely gets any time to herself and wouldn’t change things for the world. Asked how she relaxes, she said: ‘’I really don’t [relax]. I’m one of those people. It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax. ‘’I think a lot of moms don’t really rest. And somehow we find a real pleasure in that. ‘’I mean, even if I try to take a bath, I’ll end up with at least two of my kids in there with me, which is lovely.