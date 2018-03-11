WAZIRABAD-Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PML-N government has failed as the country is facing uncertainty on various issues.

“My grandfather and mother provided strong base to Pakistan. ZA Bhutto took right decision on right time and saved Pakistan,” he said while addressing the party workers through hologram technology on the premises of Samma Rice Mills at Wazirabad.

He added that his mission was to complete ZA Bhutto’s mission. He further added that he was committed to strengthening the basis provided by his mother. He added that the PML-N government had put Pakistan in crises. The youth are a real power as they can play a constructive role in development of Pakistan and make their motherland an economic power, he said. He urged the youth to cooperate with the PPP in its membership campaign and join it.

Hospital to get gynae ward soon

The gynaecology ward and first floor of the newly constructed outdoor ward at the THQ Hospital will be functional within three and five months respectively.

This was stated by Punjab Primary and Secondary Health secretary Ali Jan Khan during a media talk after inspection of trauma centre, gynaecology ward and X-ray unit at the hospital on Wednesday.

He said that all the public hospitals in Wazirabad Tehsil were being renovated. Earlier, the secretary visited under construction gynaecology ward, newly constructed outdoor ward and X-ray department of the hospital.

He told the media that gynaecology ward would be completed with stipulated period of time. He added that work on first floor of the newly constructed outdoor ward was underway and it would be functional within three months. “There is an X-ray machine at the hospital for the patients’ facility,” he said and added that all the public hospitals at Wazirabad would be provided modern equipment.

RUSTLERS TAKE AWAY

NINE CATTLE HEADS

Unidentified rustlers tied up a man and his servant and took away nine cattle heads worth Rs1.5 million near Gammon Bridge here the other day.

According to Saddr police, Ehsan alias Dorey his servant Qaisar were asleep at their dera when at least 12 armed rustlers came, tied them up and made off with nine cattle heads on a truck. The police had registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.