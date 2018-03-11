PESHAWAR - Dozens of sacked employees of Cherat cement factory on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the management for their removal from jobs. They alleged that the factory management had removed them without any reason.

The protesting employees led by Sohail Ahmad, Mukhtiar Zaman, and Inayat Khan and others gathered on main Saddar Road and chanted slogans against the management of Cherat cement factory. They were carrying placards and banner inscribed with slogans in the favor of their demands and against the factory management.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the protesting employees lamented that the management removed five permanent and 74 contract security guards from their jobs without any prior notice, which tantamount to their economic murder, they added.

They informed that the terminated employees include five permanent security guards who had served for more than 25 years.

The protesting sacked employees alleged that the factory management was looking for excuses to expel them after the Supreme Court orders that all the government and private organizations should regularize their contractual employees.

They added the factory management finally found an excuse to expel them by making an agreement with another company.

They demanded of the KP chief minister and PTI chief to intervene into the issue and ensure restoration of their jobs. They also demanded regularization of their services in the factory in light of the apex court orders. The protestors also appealed the Supreme Court of Pakistan chief justice to take suo moto notice of the alleged injustice of the management of the factory and provide them justice. They also threatened to stage a sit-in in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly if their demands were not accepted.