Islamabad - Chief Commissioner Aftab Akbar Durrani directed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing development schemes in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The chief commissioner also directed the officials to pace up work on these schemes and also take advice of the experts having completed such projects successfully.

He gave these directions during an inspection visit of the ICT uplift schemes including construction of model prison at Sector H -16 , construction of accommodation, training, admin block and barracks for establishment of Rapid Response Force for ICT Police and establishment of Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai.

Earlier, as he arrived at the police lines, a smartly turned out contingent of Rapid Response Force presented guard of honour to the chief commissioner, Islamabad.

The chief commissioner also directed that the quality of work on the schemes should be ensured and advice and consultancy of the experts be kept in view while completing the designs and structure of the buildings.

The chief commissioner also visited Rural Health Center, Tarlai and checked availability of medicines and delivery of services.

He directed the staff to be more dutiful and responsive to the needs of the patients and serve them with devotion. He also paid a visit to veterinary hospital at Tarlai and issued necessary directions to the staff.

The official also visited Safe City Control Center and appreciated the performance and working of the center. He also visited the site of Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai and directed the officials to expedite work on the project.

He said that rural population would greatly benefit after completion of these schemes which would not only raise the standard of living but also improve quality of life.