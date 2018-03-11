KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday that about 20 million people in Pakistan and 500 million all over the world were suffering from kidney diseases and this number was witnessing a 15-20 percent per annum increase in Pakistan and eight percent globally.

“In Pakistan, around 150 people in every one million are undergoing dialyses. More hospitals are needed in the city for treatment of kidney diseases. These hospitals should be increased like cardiac care institutes,” he said.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony at the Nazeer Hussain Memorial Kidney Centre on Saturday. DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, UC Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Finance Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Coordination Director Masood Alam, Medical Services Director Dr Beerbal, Kidney Centre in-charge Dr Khurram Daniyal, Dr Asifa, KMDC Principal Dr Nargis Anjum, heads of different departments, medical superintendents of KMC hospitals and others were also present on this occasion.

The city mayor met with patients in the dialysis ward and gave them bouquets and gifts. Earlier, he inspected various wards at the hospital and enquired about the facilities available for kidney patients. He was informed that the building of Kidney Centre was constructed in 2008 and handed over to KMC and KMDC in 2012. It was made operational in 2017 with 15 dialysis machines and around 30 patients benefited from this facility every day. Vascular surgery facility is being introduced here and the lab has been made operational. The centre is facing shortage of staff.

The city mayor said the team of doctors that runs Nazeer Hussain Memorial Kidney Centre deserves praise because it provided dialysis facility to patients and set a good example for other medical institutions in the country despite unavailability of funds. He said, “We are bringing improvement in departments, which were destroyed in the past. This city needs attention and commitment to the cause.”

Speaking at the ceremony, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi said the incumbent local government had made this hospital operational and it would benefit the people living in nearby areas. “We hope that we will soon be able to make this hospital even better,” he said.

Before this, the city mayor planted a sapling at the Kidney Centre. .