LAHORE - Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif talked to Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Saleh bin Muhammad Al-Talib fluently in Arabic. The Imam was surprised to see the chief minister speaking Arabic.

During the meeting, the visiting dignitary praised the CM for development and progress in Lahore and the whole of Punjab. He said he visited Lahore last year and found it developed and modern city and during his current visit he is witnessing more progress in Lahore. He said he is pleased that the chief minister is making untiring efforts for development and progress of the people. The chief minister warmly welcomed the Imam and his delegation, and he remained standing till the departure of the Imam-e-Kaaba on his return.

Shehbaz thanked the visiting dignitary, saying: “I welcome you and your delegation to the historical and cultural city of Lahore. Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are above worldly benefits. Peace is our mutual asset. Due to visit of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan, the bilateral ties between both the countries will further strengthen and the governments and people of both the countries will further come closer.”

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan and the people of Pakistan can never forget the limitless cooperation of Saudi Arabia. He said the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia whole heartedly helped Pakistan and stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan during troubling times.

The CM said he is a great admirer of people friendly policies of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.