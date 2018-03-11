Islamabad - Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Naveed urged the government to form a reconciliation committee to settle rent disputes of traders of the capital.

He stated this while exchanging views with President Anjuman-e-Tajran Islamabad Ajmal Baloch during his visit to ICCI on Saturday. Vice President ICCI Nisar Ahmed Mirza was also present on the occasion.

Naveed said that the incidents of forced evictions of traders from shops due to rent disputes had recently increased in the capital that had created concerns in the trader community. He said that the absence of a new rent law was giving rise to such incidents. He called upon the government to arrange early promulgation of rent control act in Islamabad to resolve traders’ problems. He assured that the ICCI would support all moves for early promulgation of rent control act law in Islamabad to facilitate the growth of trade activities.

Ajmal Baloch said that in consultation with all stakeholders, an amended bill of a balanced rent control act for Islamabad was prepared and presented long time ago in the National Assembly that has not been passed into law as yet. He said that the delay in its enactment was creating frustration in the trading community.

He stressed that government should get the bill passed from Parliament without wasting further time to resolve this major once for all.

VP ICCI Nisar Ahmed Mirza said that absence of rent law was the most serious issue of the traders of Islamabad and government should arrange passage of new rent law on top priority basis to provide a sense of security to the traders. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with business community to resolve their problems on priority basis.