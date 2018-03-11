NOWSHERA VIRKAN-Political parties have started preparations for the general elections with holding of public and corner meetings.

The parties’ workers are contacting with the voters almost in every village and town. Local leaders of leading parties have also reopened their offices where their supporters and workers gather and show their support.

After Mian Javed Ahmad joined PTI, it has gain considerable popularity but it needs more supporters and voters to win elections.

During the last elections, the PML-N had swept the elections as it won one national and two provincial assembly seats. Some people said that the elected MNA from NA-100 served the public as most of the promises made during the elections campaign were fulfilled.

They mentioned government steps like Kisan Packages, construction of new roads in the constituency, and repairing of old roads, up gradation of schools, colleges & hospitals, the ruling party leaders said.

PPP position is weak and its leaders have to do make efforts to restore public confidence in the party leadership at local as well as national level, the people said.