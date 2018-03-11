ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India and declared it a serious violation of diplomatic norms. He also takes notice of rape of a girl in Nawabshah.

In a statement, Asif Zardari said that the harassment of the children of Pakistani diplomats is an uncivilised act and condemnable. He asked the government to raise the issue with the Indian government and Indian high commissioner in Pakistan and assure the security of diplomats.

Meanwhile, Asif Zardari also took strong notice of rape of a young girl in Nawabshah and instructed the Sindh government to apprehend the culprits as early as possible.

He said that such incidents are unbearable and unforgivable. The culprits should not be able to avoid punishment. He expressed sympathies with the family of the victim and directed Sindh government to provide the victim the best possible treatment.