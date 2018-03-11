Animal show today

An animal and birds show would be held near Azmir Town on Canal Bank Road, 8-kilometre from Thokar Niaz Baig, on Sunday. Various kinds of animals and birds including lions, elephants, camels, snakes, tigers, ostriches, monkeys, zebras, peacocks and ducks would be part of the show. Presence of 400 cats and 500 parrots would be an added attraction for the visitors. Scout leader Maqsood Ahmed Chughtai would preside over the show. Various known personalities including Mian Amir Mehmood, Hassan Nisar, Babar Nagi, Nosheen Asghar, Sheikh Tahir Anjum and Agha Tahir Ijaz will also attend the event. –APP

Lawyers meet Chaudhrys

The delegation of newly-elected representatives of Lahore High Court Bar and Lahore District Bar called on Pakistan Muslim League leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence on Saturday. The delegation was led by LHCB President Anwarul Haq Punoo and District Bar President Muhammad Arshad. Congratulating newly-elected office-bearers, Shujaat said that lawyers have great role in supremacy of justice system and provision of justice to common man. Anwar and Muhammad Arshad expressed gratitude to the PML leaders. They said Pervaiz, during his tenure as Punjab CM, took ideal steps for the lawyer community.–Staff Reporter

Qaisar Sharif becomes JI info secretary

Qaisar Sharif has been appointed the Information Secretary of the Jamaat e Islami Pakistan. The appointment was made after the outgoing Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, who is the JI candidate for National and Provincial assembly from the Punjab capital, expressed his inability to continue his responsibilities on this post. However, he will continue to act as the Spokesman of the JI. Qaisar Sharif has been working as Deputy Secretary Information of the JIP, for the last five years. He has been the Nazim of the Punjab University Islami Jamiat e Talaba and has also worked as Information Secretary of the IJT and Secretary General of the JI Pakistan Youth Wing.–Staff Reporter

Police host family festival

Police arranged an family festival at Racecourse Saturday . Top cops, inlcuding IGP Arif Nawaz and DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, visited the festival, The DIG was accompanied by SP Headquarters Atif Nazir and SP Civil Lines Safdar Raza Kazmi. He said on the occasion that the purpose of organising the festival was to provide recreational facilities to the families of policemen as well as general public.–APP