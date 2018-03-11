PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Peshawar chapter women activists on Saturday staged a protest demonstration to express solidarity with the Muslims, being killed and maimed in Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan and other countries across the world.

They asked the United Nations and leaders of the Muslim countries to take notice of the ongoing genocide in Syria and play their role to stop it.

The demonstrations held here at the provincial metropolis Peshawar.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards in their hands inscribed with slogans against the criminal silence of the Muslim countries over the atrocities on Muslims in Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan and others parts of the world.

Addressing the demonstration, JI women wing district leaders lashed out at the rulers of Syria and Myanmar for the ongoing genocide of Muslims. They said that the United States and Russia were carried out their proxy wars on the sacred soil of Syria, as thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children, were targeted in the gruesome and inhuman bombardments.

They also criticised the so-called preachers of humanity-the Buddhists, who are also brutally killing innocent Burma Muslims.

“Children were being slaughtered like animals and old people were being burnt alive in Rukhain state,” they added.

Drawing attention towards the bombing of public places, houses, hospitals and schools in Syria, and Afghanistan by the US and Russian jet fighter, they asked the United Nations and leaders of the Muslim countries to take notice of the ongoing genocide in Syria and play their role to stop it.

The JI women leader also lamented the silence of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) over atrocities on Muslims in various parts of the world and urged the Pakistani government to raise the issues on the international level.

They also asked the world bodies to break their silence and perform their due role against the US, Russia and Syria governments where innocent Muslims are being killed.

=========