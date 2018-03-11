KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued notice to a prosecutor to submit his response to a bail plea of a man who has been booked for offering head money for the murder of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar .

Saleem Jaffery was arrested in Rawalpindi for announcing Rs5 million head money to anyone who kills Rao Anwar , and brought to Karachi for trial.

The investigating officer told the ATC judge that he has obtained video recording of the statement of Jaffery, whose veracity was being determined. He said he had to carry out further investigation against the accused.

The ATC judge, however, said he would hear arguments of defence and prosecution sides on the bail petition today.

A case was registered against Saleem Jaffery at Sachal police station after his statement offering the head money went viral on social media. Suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar , who is facing murder charges for allegedly leading the encounter in which Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed, has gone into hiding as the law enforcement agencies are struggling to find him.

The apex court had taken a suo motu notice of the murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud from South Waziristan who was killed in a staged encounter led by Rao Anwar in Karachi on January 13.

The murder triggered widespread outrage on social media when the family of aspiring fashion model rejected claims that Mehsud was a member of a terrorist outfit and had any criminal record.