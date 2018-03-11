SHIKARPUR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said it is his dream to see IBA University Sukkur in the ranking of world universities.

The chief minister said that in his presidential address on the occasion of 5th convocation at the university auditorium on Saturday.

Praising the untiring efforts of Vice Chancellor Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, the CM said, credit of transforming a two-roomed institute into a full-fledged degree awarding university goes to him.

He said: “I am happy that, the IBA University have not only having working partnership with the institutes throughout Pakistan, but having collaborations with international institutes like Johnson County Community College, USA, Wuhan University China and others. The CM said that it is my third visit to the university and every time I visit, I find more development coming up.

Referring to the National Talent Hunt Program, he said, through this program students hailing from rural areas are getting benefit of the quality education on poverty cum merit basis. The IBA University is bringing positive changes in the lives of the students coming from humble background, he added.

Addressing the degree recipients the CM wishing them best of luck, said, I am hopeful that, these diamonds of will shine in the world. Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar in his speech as a guest said, the IBA University is doing great job in the socio-economic development of the country.

Lauding the efforts of the vice chancellor in the field of education, he said, I pray for the prosperity of the university and its students.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to the chief minister, education minister, MNA Nauman Islam Shaikh and other guests, said, it’s an encouraging moment for us to have such honourable guests among us. It is our mission to serve the community through imparting quality education and knowledge to our graduates by focusing on their analytical thinking, he added.

He said: “We have started national Talent Hunt Program, through which we select 75 students from each province on poverty cum merit basis, who further undergo six months foundation semester.”

He said during these six months, the students not only get free books and other facilities, but also they are paid Rs4000 per month as stipend as well.

To overcome the problem of poor schooling we have two programs, one is short term through national talent hunt program and the other is long term, which consists of community colleges, he said.

He added the OGDCL is sponsoring these programs, which is beneficial for the students all across Pakistan. At our community colleges, students besides getting basic education are also getting vocational training to secure their future.

The vice chancellor also referred to the establishment of Fab Lab, which is the first ever in Pakistan. He also said that, the IBA University has been declared green campus by the WWF.

“Our future plan is to establish a full fledge media and communication center, which will be equipped with a television channel and FM radio. The day is not far when Pakistan will be known for IBA University,” he hoped.

As many as 182 students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

CLEANING OF DRAINS DEMANDED

Shikarpur civil society and different organisations have demanded the authorities to take notice of the poor state of cleanliness.

The civil society recorded their protest on Saturday. They said all the main roads and streets were seen inundated with sewerage water and people of Shikarpur facing different problems and diseases.

They said due to negligence of authorities all the main roads Jumani Hall, Pir Wasul Shah, Allah Wala Chowk, Lakhi gate, Girls’ college road, Sadar Mohalla, Shaikh Mohalla, Sukpull and various other mohallas’ submerged with sewerage water and looks like heaps of garbage.

PPP-Chairman Babar aka Sunni Sanjrani and Chief Municipal Officer Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto have failed to elicit sympathies of people of Shikarpur because who have failed to discharge their obligations to clean the city, they added. Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza took notice of issues and released funds to drain out sewerage water so that people of Shikarpur could take sigh of relief.

Talking to media, the deputy commissioner admitted that MC chairman and CMO have failed to fulfil their responsibilities’ due to lack of coordination between them hence people had to suffer and assure that he would approach to higher authorities for larger interests of the people.

HOSTILITY CLAIMS ONE LIFE

One man was killed in firing by some unidentified armed assailants at Abbasi Colony over an old ongoing hostility on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Yousaf (55) was shot dead at the street when he was on his way towards nearby Mosque to offer morning prayers from his house, after committing crime armed assailants flee from the place of incident.

Area police shifted the deceased to civil hospital for autopsy and handed over to his relatives.

Neither an FIR was registered nor killers were reported to arrest till filling of the news.