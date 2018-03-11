ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy test-fired land-based anti-ship missile as part of a training exercise from the coastal region. The missile successfully followed its pre-planned trajectory till accurate target engagement at sea.

A statement issued by Navy Public Relations Saturday said Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat and senior Navy officers were present on the occasion. Addressing the audience, the chief guest highlighted the changing security environment in India Ocean region and corresponding challenges for Navy. He conveyed confidence of Chief of Naval Staff on the relentless efforts being put in by Navy officers and men to defend sea frontiers. Navy will continue to support regional peace and security initiatives to meet entire spectrum of challenges in the maritime domain.

He lauded the utmost dedication, unflinching resolve and commendable professional conduct displayed by all participants especially the crew of missile unit for making the event a complete success.

COAS VISITS PANU AQIL OP AREA

APP adds: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited the operation areas of Panu Aqil Division on Eastern Border. The COAS was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation. He appreciated operational readiness and high morale of the troops, an ISPR press release said. Earlier, the COAS visited Salehpat to witness All Pakistan Mehran Shooting Championship. Army won the four-day championship. The COAS appreciated interest and high shooting standards of the civilian firers. Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, other dignitaries from the area, Commander Karachi Corps Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza and others were present.