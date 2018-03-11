OKARA-A local PML-N leader has claimed that the masses are witnessed supporting former premier Nawaz Sharif whether it’s a public meeting or election campaign.

PML-N leader and founding president of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Ch Arshad Iqbal stated this during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the PML-N had ‘fulfilled’ all the promises it made with the masses regarding end to power crisis in the country. He pointed out that cheap electricity would play a significant role in the progress and development of the country. He said that people thronged the public meetings addressed by Nawaz Sharif. “Victory in Lodhran by-election is a step towards the PML-N’s success in the upcoming general election,” he maintained.

TRANSFER

The medical superintendents of the DHQ hospital city and the DHQ hospital south city had been transferred against each others’ posts.

DHQ Hospital City MS Dr Aslam Kaim Khani had been transferred and posted as medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital South City. While Dr Shabbir Ahmad Chishti, the DHQ Hospital South City MS had been transferred and posted as medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital City.

After assuming the charge, Dr Chishti held at meeting with doctors and paramedical staff and advised them to serve the ailing humanity with dedication. “Negligence on the part of the staff will not be tolerated,” he warned. He also appealed to patients and their attendants to cooperate with doctors and other staff so that they could serve them in a better way.