MIRPURKHAS - Wheat growers were deprived of support price of their new wheat crop while local growers compelled to sale their crop at last year rate as result they were suffering losses.

Sources said that early wheat crop had been arrived in the local markets of Mirpurkhas, Digri, Mirwah Gorchani, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Hingorno, khaan, Phuladyyoon after harvesting.

Local wheat traders were compelled to sale their crop at last year price while they were deprived of support price to be announced by the government.

Wheat growers Nadeem Bhurgari, Imam Din Maher, Muhammad Ismail, Mohammad Moosa Maher, Khalid Arain and others talking to media lamented that due to early crop wheat harvesting had started and trade of new wheat crop continued in speed while traders of other districts and Punjab province were approaching to local markets for buying their wheat crop.

They blamed that Sindh government did not yet establish wheat procurement centers in the district and especially government should open the wheat procurement centers in the district and distribute the wheat Bardana on judicious basis among the growers. They demanded the government to announce wheat support price and setup wheat procurement centers in the district to save the growers of big losses.

When tried to contact with district food controller Mirpurkhas but his cell phone was off.