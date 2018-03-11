Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) held a seminar titled ‘Problems faced by Pakistani women – challenges and opportunities” organised at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan Movement veteran Begum Khalida Muniruddin Chughtai presided over the moot that was orgnaised in connection with Women’s Day. Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Convener of Madar-e-Millat Centre Professor Dr Perveen Khan, leading intellectual Begum Khalida Jamil, former president of Lahore Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qaisra Sheikh, former MPA Kanwal Naseem, columnist Dr Arifa Subha Khan, Prof Dr Rashida Qureshi, Saeeda Qazi, Prof Dr Nasreen Awan, Nazia Ashraf and others attended the event.Speakers laid stress on following the teaching of Islam to protect women’s rights. Time has come to urge upon the women to stand up and play a prominent role in nation building and country’s development, they added. They said domestic violence can be overcome through behaviour correction in the light of education in the society. Begum Mehnaz Rafi conducted the seminar. In her keynote address, the chief guest said women played vital role in every historic period. She said life gets color with the presence of women and both men and women are two wheels of life. She said women in Pakistan are already playing a role in the growth and development of Pakistani society. She also recalled how women played a vital role in Pakistan Movement

PU meeting

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar has instructed all heads of academic departments to ensure academic accountability and implement semester rules. Chairing a high level meeting, Prof Dr Zakar said that the administration wanted to promote quality education on campus and implementation of semester rules in letter and spirit was a must to achieve this target. He said that the university administration would ensure provision of peaceful academic environment on campus. In the first phase of implementation of academic accountability system, the VC has instructed all heads of departments to proceed against the students who are not maintaining seventy five percent attendance or have failed to acquire minimum GPA as per semester rules and regulations.

Canteens sealed off

Food Safety Teams sealed 17 school canteens in different parts of the province on Saturday for selling prohibited food items.

Punjab Food Authority Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said the teams inspected 464 school canteens in different cities including Lahore. She said that eight canteens were sealed in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi and four in Multan. The teams imposed fine on 168 canteens and served warning notices to 279. She said that FSTs have conducted thousands of follow up visits for checking sale of carbonated drinks. She appealed parents to give healthy food to children instead of money for purchasing items from canteens.