BAHAWALPUR-A ceremony was held in Cholistan Auditorium Bahawalpur to sign a memorandum between DHA and National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

According to the memorandum NUML’s Bahawalpur Campus will be established in DHA Bahawalpur. While addressing the ceremony, chief guest Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant-General Sher Afgan said that in Bahawalpur process of education promotion was in progress smoothly. Signs of oasis in desert are visible, with the establishment of NUML’s campus which will provide quality education, he said.

He added that today another milestone has been achieved on which he congratulated NUML University’s Director Major General (R) Ziauddin, DHA Project Director Brig (R ) Shahid Mehmood and their team. He added that nations crossed the milestones of development because of education, reason for the development in Singapore and America is only education promotion.

He quoted Nelson Mandela as saying, “Education is the most powerful weapon through which world can be changed, in this modern world. There is only competition in the fields of education and technology, he added. DHA holds a distinguished position with regards to the provision of services to its residents. DHA Bahawalpur’s Project Director Brig. (R) Shahid Mehmood said that DHA had maintained its bright traditions and on its way towards the fulfilment of its promises, development works on different projects like Main Access Road, DHA Villas, Mosque and DHA Main Office is in progress.