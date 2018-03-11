MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed and five others were seriously injured in two different road accidents on Saturday.

Police said that two cars were collided head-on at Sindhri Road. Resultantly, Imdad Junejo (55) was killed on the spot while Shehnaz, Seemi, Khizar and Haseen Bano, rushed to emergency of civil hospital where they were provided first aid and then admitted in surgical ward for proper treatment.

Police were arrived at civil hospital for legal formality.

In another incident, 9-years-old-girl Kashish was going to home after giving exam at Khipro Naka chowk a van hit her as result she sustained serious wounds, rushed to emergency of civil hospital where she was provided medical assistance and then referred for LMUH Hyderabad. Gharibabad police have arrested the unknown driver of the van and also impounded the van.

Two injured in firing

Two people, including a woman, were shot injured by an armed man. The police arrested the accused with the weapon. Rescue sources said that accused Sartaj opened indiscriminate fire at opponents in Landhi Sherpao Colony, Karachi over a personal issue. Two people, including a woman, sustained bullet wounds in the incident and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police arrested the accused with weapon and started investigation after registering a case against him.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/INP