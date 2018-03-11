PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has planned to launch an anti-polio campaign from Monday in 17 high-risk districts of the province, including Afghan refugees’ camps.

A total of 16,002 teams have been constituted for the campaign out of which 13,953 were mobile teams, 1,079 fixed, 735 transit and 235 were roaming teams to vaccinate children under the age of five. This was decided at a high-level meeting held at Emergency Operations Centre Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman in the chair here on Friday.

UNICEF Team Leader Dr Johar, WHO Team Leader Dr Abdi Nasir, BMGF Technical Focal Person Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah and other relevant government and partner staff was in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman directed to ensure quality campaign in the province and to ensure that no child was left unvaccinated as it will be hazardous for other children.

He urged parents to support teams who were braving many challenges on the ground to ensure that two drops of vaccine were administered to every child and that children were protected from a lifelong disability.

Earlier, he was informed that the upcoming campaign will be held in 17 high-risk districts of the province and Afghan refugees’ camps to reach out to the target population of 4.437 million children.

The meeting was informed that campaign will be held in Bannu, Charsadda, Chitral, DI Khan, Dir Lower, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, and Tank.

It was informed that strict security measures were taken to ensure protection to the teams and more than 26,000 police personnel were deployed in the campaign.

The country has recorded eight polio cases in 2017 as compared to 20 cases in 2016 and 306 in 2014.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has recorded one polio case the last year as compared to eight cases in 2016 and 68 in 2014.