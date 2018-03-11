Islamabad - Pakistan and Turkey will conduct joint ventures in the fields of art, culture and literature through exchange of artists and literary figures to further strengthen people-to-people contact, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement added that Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui and Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul agreed to the idea in a meeting held here to discuss the matters of mutual interests.

Speaking at the meeting, Siddiqui said, “Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its relations with brotherly country Turkey”. He said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed exemplary relations based on mutual trust and brotherhood which, he said was a great asset for both nations.

Siddiqui said that the successful international calligraphy exhibition at Islamabad was held with the support of Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture, Turkey which, he said, received overwhelming response from the art lovers. He said that training of Pakistani calligraphers in Turkey would serve as catalyst for revival and promotion of this ancient glorious art.

It was decided in the meeting that literature of both the countries will be translated in each other’s language to enable people to understand the rich cultures and civilizations of both the nations.

Speaking during the meeting, Mustafa Yurdakul said that Pakistan was his second home and Turkish people had great respect and love for their Pakistani brethren. It is a matter of great honour for any Turkish ambassador to get appointed in Pakistan and I feel pride to serve here as ambassador, he said.

Acknowledging the efforts of the NH&LH Division under leadership of Irfan Siddiqui for promotion of literature and arts, especially calligraphy, the ambassador said that Turkey would extend maximum cooperation for such endeavors which, he said, are vital to promote soft image of a country.