ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will announce its chairman and deputy chairman Senate with the support of allies.

Talking to media after attending a ceremony organised by a private school here, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has elected one senator from Punjab through horse-trading but PTI chief Imran Khan kept mum over it. She said that Imran Khan and Asif Zardari are on the same page regarding independent candidates in Balochistan.

The minister said that Imran Khan is a big liar and always involved in anti-democracy activities. She said that Imran Khan submitted fake documents regarding his Bani Gala residence and he did not obey the court orders against him. She said that PTI has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last five years and people will reject it in next general elections.

She said that the PML-N fulfilled all promises which it had made with the masses in last elections. Bust, she said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif he has been disqualified on the basis of an iqama. She said that Punjab is an ideal province for others due to development work of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, she said that private sector educational institutions were playing an important role in providing quality education in the country.

Addressing the Roots School's High Achiever Awards Ceremony held here, she said that the school system being a pioneer institution had introduced green school concept in the country to create awareness among children about the environment.

She said that the parents of children also contributed to promote this concept of green school, which had made a significant difference to promote the concept of green school. She said that no government or institution can make progress alone and collective efforts were required to put the country back on track of social and economic development and prosperity.

She said that in public sector, the government under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme had embarked upon a holistic approach to improve the basic infrastructure of schools and over 422 educational institutions were being upgraded.

She said that under the programme the schools were provided better transport facilities, modern computers and science labs. Besides capacity building programme for teachers were also launched to improve the quality of education, she added.

The minister informed that the government has also introduced montessori system in public schools aimed at providing international standard education to children under early learning system to develop confidence in their emerging abilities.

She said that due to improvement in the quality and standard of the education in the country, Pakistani students were not only contributing at national level but they were also competing at international level.