LAHORE-The eleventh PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week kicked off at Expo Center the other day, presenting some of country’s top trends and designs in high street prêt-a-porter and the seasonal retail/lawn showcases. With a mix of glitz and glamour, most of the designers presented collections that were out of the box pushing the boundaries of the comfort zone to unquestionably the fashion forward. The show was divided between two entirely separate show spaces and two independent ramps within the same venue in their respective time slots.

Day-1 marked the prét-a-porter shows featuring a group show comprising of PEL Craft/Design show with GOLD by Reama Malik and Hira Ali in Hall A and a grouped shows featuring Hussain Rehar, Arjum and Bano and Sania Maskatiya in Hall B. Showcasing 4-piece capsule collections each during this show were Akif Mahmood, Hamza Bokhari, Shahroz Tariq and Zonia Anwaar along with jewellery by GOLD by Reama Malik. Renowned jewellery brand GOLD by Reama Malik presented Gold Lure, a collection that was inspired by the regional craft specific to Pakistan.

Debuting at PSFW, Gold Lure featured jewellery for the modern contemporary women, casual as well as trendy evening wear all made in pure gold and semi-precious stones. The collection was divided into four segments Feroza, Coral, Pearl and Gold.

Here are some glimpses from day 1 at PSFW18:

Zonia Anwar

A talented fashion designer, Zonia Anwar knows how to catch the attention with stunning outfits. She showcased her collection titled ‘Senchi’ which displayed a variety of exquisite hand embroideries to go with hand woven fabrics from different regions of Pakistan. The collection was crisp cohesive, fashion forward and elegant.

Shahroz Tariq

Just like all the participating designers who were asked to think out of the box and away from their comfort zone, Shahroz presented a collection titled ‘Pixelated Euphoria’ which set new trends for the fashion lovers with a diverse colour palette comprising of baby blue, powder pink, lilac, cream, white and red.

Akif Mahmood

Akif closed the segment with his craft inspired capsule collection. The collection was edgy and outstanding with elegant cuts and rich embroidery. Overall it was a coherent collection and very elegant.

Hira Ali Studios

Undoubtedly one of the most talented and individualistic young designers who has always managed to think of the box, ‘Hira Ali Studios’ showcased the Luxury Prét collection “Woman is Future”.

The collection presented contemporary silhouettes using a variety of fabrics such as cotton, crepe and organza net. The embroidery comprised of experimental techniques using crystals and nets as well as silk threads and various beads and crystals. The colour palette comprised of white reds to rose dust to ice blue and beige.

Hussain Rehar

The collection showcased by Hussain Rehar titled ‘Sunken reverie’ was full of summery fun and casual edge. The chic clothes were complemented with sleek up dos and netted hair accessories fashioned in various shapes. The collection comprised of accented striped blazers, jackets highlighted with zippers, sheer net skirts and stockings.

Arjum and Bano

Arjum and Bano collection titled ‘My Head is The Jungle’ was inspired from the song of Emma Louise. The collection had a wide range of silhouettes that include jumpsuits, dresses, jackets and trenches. The collection consisted of floral motifs, jewelled animal motifs, 3D embellishments and accessories. It was a combination of art and jungle, tailored into fun wearable pieces of fashion.

Sania Maskatiya

Sania has been making waves both locally and internationally with her vision of melding her own eastern ethos with western vibes. She made our heart beat faster with a pitch perfect collection. Sania showcased her S/S’18 Luxury Prét collection titled ‘Colour Dash’, as the opening day finale for PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week .

The fashion house brought their signature asymmetrical cut-lines and drapes composed of a myriad of colours in patchwork silhouettes with bold craftsmanship and class that characterizes the modern woman.