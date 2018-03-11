Islamabad - Staff members of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences are concerned over delay in separation of the hospital from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, said an official on Saturday.

Around 3,000 PIMS employees under the umbrella of PIMS Employees Association (PEA) had run a movement for separation of both the entities merged in 2013 through an act of the Parliament. The Parliament had again passed the law for separating the PIMS and the SZABMU in November 2017, he said.

The official said that the employees were worried as no official notification had been issued so far. According to the official, the PEA held an emergency meeting to raise their concerns, suspecting the delay in issuing the notification was a deliberate effort. The movement for separation of the two entities was aimed at saving the service structure of the PIMS employees and to end the university’s influence in administrative matters of the hospital, the official said.

The official added that PIMS employees, during the meeting, stressed for issuance of the notification of separation in one week; otherwise warned to going to launch protests.

The employees also demanded from Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division to put the PIMS in schedule-III to create around 1,000 posts in the hospital. The employees also asked for appointing a permanent executive director and affiliating Quaid-i-Azam Medical College with the hospital.

The official said that administration of the SZABMU feared losing land and other advantages in case of the separation. Earlier, the SZABMU pro chancellor had written a letter to the president about the ‘anomalies’ in the separation act and had requested him for taking action for securing future of the university. The pro chancellor had said that the SZABMU would be de-recognised by the HEC and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) after the separation.

The official added that ministry of CADD had also formed a committee to address the anomalies and had sent its recommendations to the prime minster to make amendments into the act before the notification of separation is issued.

The official said that the PIMS administration had no objection to affiliation of the facility as teaching hospital for the SZABMU. PIMS employees demand that its budget be separated from the varsity, he said.

He said that after the separation notification, PIMS would get around 1,000 vacancies and nearly 100 senior faculty members would be able to start serving in the hospital. He added that PIMS doctors were reluctant to join the Federal Medical and Dental College as the university administration had remained at loggerheads with the PIMS. “The recent token protest of the FMDC students at PIMS was also part of the confrontation between the PIMS and the SZABMU, said the official.

Meanwhile, PEA spokesperson Dr Asfandayar Khan said that the CADD minister had assured them of expediting the process of separation. He said that the establishment division had yet not completed its work but the minister assured of completing the process during the next week. Dr Asfandyar said that the ministry had also given nod to affiliation of PIMS with Quaid-i-Azam Post Graduate College to address the grievances of the doctors of the hospital.

Moreover, the CADD ministry had also announced to allot 200 kanals of land to the SZABMU for construction of its building in the capital.