TARBELA - Stressing the need for clean politics, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed his resolve to confront those who had allegedly resorted to unfair means to get themselves elected in recent Senate elections.

He said the PML-N always strove for clean politics for the future of the country and was resolved to confront all dirty ploys in politics.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the prime minister said those, who had used unfair tactics in the Senate elections, did not deserve to represent the will of the people.

He said the PML-N had never encouraged such tactics and was once again emerged as the only party whose candidates were elected without spending a single penny. The prime minister said: “On oath, PML-N senators-elect can say that they had not lured members of assemblies through such unfair tactics. The party never used abusive language against anyone as it stood for decency and order in the political arena."

He said the PML-N was ready for a consensus candidate in the Senate elections and was willing to support Raza Rabbani. He said the PML-N always strove for a clean leadership as the clean politics was sine quo non for the progress and prosperity of the country. “The PML-N will confront such evils in politics as it did not want to bring bad name to the country and the politics,” he added.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and a large number of envoys were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said only the people could decide the fate of governments and no one else. The people had decided in 2103 and now would exercise their right in July this year, he added.

He expressed his optimism that the democratic system would thrive and the country would continue its journey towards progress and prosperity which was the manifesto of PML-N under the leadership of its quaid Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister said when the PML-N government came to power the country was facing daunting challenges of energy crises in the shape of crippling loadshedding and gas shortage.

But it faced the challenges and brought about a total financial stability and economic turnaround with a string of development projects, he said and cited Golan Gol, Neelum Jhelum, Tarbela and other power projects.

The prime minister said from 1999 to 2103, there had been different governments but none among them took the responsibility to address these issues. Under PML-N government, a vast network of motorways of more than 1500kms was being completed whereas various other energy and infrastructure projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) would further usher in an era of rapid progress and prosperity for the countrymen and had started yielding results.

The prime minister said when the PML-N came into power the country was facing daunting challenges of energy starvation in shape of crippling power outages and gas shortage.

The PML-N government not only took initiatives to address the three issues but also completed a string of development projects. About 10,000 MW power was added to the national grid, he added.

He said today no area of the country faced loadshedding except those where power theft continued. The government had taken steps to eliminate such issues, he added.

Abbasi credited the Water and Power Development Authority chairman, his team and the partner companies for timely completion of the project at a time when the country would require peak power consumption.

He also expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for financing the project.

Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

The prime minister inaugurated the first unit of 470 MW, while two more units each with equal power generating capacity will be online before the advent of summer this year.

Commissioning of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project is yet another historic milestone achieved by the government to add 1410 MW in the national grid.

T-4 project will play pivotal role in balancing energy mix of the country and stabilising prices of electricity for a long span in future with an attractive economic rate of return of more than 30 percent and annual cost sale of $300 million to national exchequer.

Completion of this important project within time and cost always held top priority of the government. It resounds as a real proof of the government's commitment to provide relief to common man through provision of affordable and clean energy. It will also augment economic growth and social uplift.

Tarbela Dam is located on the Indus river about 100 km northwest of Islamabad.

T-4 project is located within premises of existing Tarbela Dam Project. Tarbela Dam Project, completed in 1976, has provision of 5 tunnels, 4 on Left Bank and 01 on Right Bank. Tunnels 1-3 have installed capacity of 3,478 MW with average annual energy generation of 15-16 billion units.

T-4 project will generate 3.84 billion units annually equivalent of burning of 1 million ton of furnace oil.

Newly installed units of T-4 project are more efficient and it is expected to have 10-15 percent more energy through these units.