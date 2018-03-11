KARACHI - A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation led by Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Coordination Committee and sought support for party candidates in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The PTI delegates, including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Imran Ismail and Mansoor Sheikh reached MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad and were warmly welcomed by coordination committee members Ameenul Haq, Faisal Sabzwari, Javaid Hanif and others.

Talking to the media men after the meeting, Dr Arif Alvi said that it was disappointing that horse trading ruined democratic norms during the Senate election. He said that this entire practice had weakened democracy in Pakistan. He said the PTI believed that smaller provinces should be given share in the election of chairman and deputy chairman of Senate. He said that Balochistan was being ignored and it was being witnessed for long. The PTI leader suggested that the new Senate chairman should be from Balochistan and deputy chairman from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said the PTI had given its proposals and his party would take a decision after consultations. He said that PML-N and PPP leadership had contacted MQM-P leadership and sought support for their candidates for the office of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman. He said the coordination committee was going through all proposals and a final decision would be announced soon. He said that Karachi was witnessing an operation similar to FATA and Balochistan. And need special attention should be paid to remove the sense of deprivation from the urban region of Sindh province.