PR Islamabad - Roots Millennium Schools on Saturday held a ceremony for high achievers in Edexcel examinations at Convention Centre.

Medals, cups, shields, certificates and smiles full of pride and happiness defined the aura of the High Achiever Ceremony 2018, in which Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb was the chief guest, a statement issued here said. Other guests included Ambassador of Portugal Joao Sabido Costa, Pakistan former envoy to Malaysia Syed Hasan Raza, CEO Millennium Roots Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Chief Teaching and Learning Officer RMS Steve Ryan.

Students of Roots Millennium Schools achieved thousands of Edexcel medals with distinctions across the country, the statement added. Ramal Ali Cheema, Jawad Shahid, Maham Faisal, Alina Fujiura, Zahra Mausad Khan, Meerab Rizwan, Muhamood Alim, Abdul Rehman Qureshi and Farooq Ahmad Qureshi were among the high achievers, the statement said.

The Millennial students broke all world records and scored top positions in the world in all national and international examinations with medals.

The event brought together students, teachers, principals and parents from across Pakistan to celebrate their outstanding achievements and to motivate them to continue their hard work and strive for further success, the statement added.

Maryam Aurangzeb acknowledged the services of Millennium Roots Schools in the field of education and urged the students to continue working hard and succeeding for themselves and the country. She expressed her pleasure to see and meet students with high academic profile.

She also shared her views that education was a great weapon we should equip our children with.

The minister gave certificates to award achievers and congratulated them.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq spoke on the impressive achievements and congratulated the top-scorers.

Steve Ryan also highlighted the new trends in education and how the RMS would be offering all opportunities to young Millennials.

Throughout the day, teachers and parents cherished and enjoyed success of their children. Teachers are unsung heroes behind each and every medal. They are the nation builders and the RMS always keeps them at priority and also appreciates their efforts, the statement concluded.