KAMALIA-The election of Ch Muhammad Sarwar as senator is the first step towards the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general election.

This was stated by PTI West Punjab Joint Secretary Ch Sarwar during a press conference here the other day.

He maintained that Ch Sarwar was an honest person. “The PTI will clinch the next general election,” he claimed and added that the PML-N would cease to exist as soon as the government’s term ended.

STRIKE

Medical stores remained close across Kamalia tehsil as Punjab Medical Stores Association had given a call for a strike against Drug Act 2017.

Citizens, on the other hand, had to face severe problems in purchasing medicines. In a public poll, they expressed their anger over the strike, saying that the government should have solved matters with the druggists to end the strike. “Patients suffer a lot due to unavailability of medicines amidst strike by the druggists. It may lead to many problems including loss of precious lives,” they said.

MEETING

All Kamalia Travels Association held a meeting at the residence of PTI (West Punjab) Joint Secretary Ch Sarwar here. Owners of the travel agencies participated in the meeting. The participants discussed the objectives and functioning of the organization. Ch Sarwar was briefed about the impact and objectives of the organization. Later, Ch Sarwar held a dinner in the honour of the office-bearers of the travels association.