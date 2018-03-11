HAFIZABAD: Jashn-e-Baharan will be held in Hafizabad from March 21 to 23 for providing recreational facilities necessary for the people’s mental and physical growth.

The district administration officers reviewed the arrangements in this connection at a meeting. They highlighted the necessity of holding such events and called upon the traders, NGOs and well-to-do people to extend their role in making the event successful. They further said that the competition of hockey, kabaddi, wrestling and tent pegging would be organised while puppet show, sufi night, folk music, exhibition of flowers etc. would be organised in collaboration with Gujranwala Arts Council. The Chairmen of MCs have assured that they would provide best possible recreational facilities for the citizens.

SCHEDULE CHANGED: The Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the date of admission for spring 2018 from Matriculation to PHD from March 5 to March 31, Regional Director AIOU Dr Anees said. He said that AIOU was playing a pivotal role in the promotion of education particularly those who could not enrol themselves in regular colleges and universities. Moreover, the AIOU also facilitates the poor and hapless students to get education free of cost.

Prospectus can be had at Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian, he added.