JHANG: Two girls were abducted and raped in separate incidents reported here the other day.

According to Jhang Saddr police, suspect Ghulam Abbas, resident of Mauza Bagh Ahmed Wala abducted a 12-year-old girl of the same locality. He took her to nearby fields where he raped her and fled. The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s uncle and launched investigation.

Another incident occurred in Shorkot where two suspects including Mujeeb and Rizwan, residents of Mohallah Abbaspura abducted a girl from Maqsoodpur, Muzaffargarh district. They brought her to Shorkot where they raped her turn by turn. Shorkot city police registered a case against the suspects and arrested Rizwan. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of Mujeeb.

Man held for supplying prohibited medicines



GUJRANWALA: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man involved in supplying prohibited medicines to various parts of the country the other day.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told that accused Shahid got the prohibited drugs from Peshawar and then supplied them to various cities of the Punjab. The FIA deputy director also claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of prohibited drugs from his possession, adding that raids were being conducted for the arrest of his accomplices.