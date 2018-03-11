KASUR-Police recovered a woman who had eloped with her paramour but staged a drama of her abduction to disguise her delinquency here the other day.

Rafiq Shah, resident of Hashim Pura submitted an application to Kanganpur police that suspect Hassan Mujtaba along with accomplices had abducted his daughter Naureen, 25, and took her to an unknown place. The police registered a case and investigated it but remained clueless about the woman. Police then formed a special team under the supervision of ASP Chunian Imran Khan for thorough investigation into the case. In the meanwhile, Naureen made a call to his father, saying that the accused had chopped off her hands and feet. She urged her father to do something for her release from the suspects’ hostage.

The police team traced out her location through mobile phone, raided a place in Rawalpindi and recovered Naureen who, during interrogation, revealed that she wasn’t abducted rather she had eloped with her paramour.

SUICIDE

A married woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills at Ali Park. According to Kasur Saddr police, Sahdiya was married off to Shafiq about seven years ago. The wedlock produced two children. The other day, an argument occurred between the couple at which Sahdiya consumed wheat-preservative pills. Her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital where she died. The police were investigating.

In another incident, a youth namely Rizwan Ansari, resident of Bhasarpura, argued with his family over some domestic issue and poured toxic chemical down his throat. He was rushed to a hospital in Lahore in critical condition. B-Division police were investigating.

ROBBED

Four dacoits picketed on road near Mandeki, Pattoki and robbed citizens of cash and other valuables in different incidents. Tayyeb was robbed of a motorbike, Rashid Ahmed Ansari of Rs9,000 and a bike, Saqib of Rs5,000 and Nadeem Akhtar of Rs3,500 and a cell phone. Pattoki City police were investigating.

INJURED

A couple was injured in a road accident at Changa Manga roundabout. Khadim Ali along with his wife Sakina Bibi was on the way to Changa Manga from Chunian on a motorbike. Near the roundabout, the motorbike, the couple was travelling on, rammed into a coaster coming from the opposite direction.

Resultantly, both sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital. Changa Manga police were investigating.