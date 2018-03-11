KASUR: A man hacked his wife to death with an axe in the name of honour in Jamaatpura area on Saturday.

According to police, Arif, a resident of Jammatpura, Kasur, had married with a woman named Arzu and the couple has three children. He, however, was suspicious of the character of his wife and yesterday, they had a heated argument over the issue. Infuriated at the situation, Arif hit his wife in the head with an axe. Resultantly Arzu got critical wounds was shifted to General Hospital Lahore but she could not survive. Meanwhile, Arif surrendered himself to the B-Division Police.

In another incident, a man allegedly poisoned his wife, mother of three, over some domestic issues here in the suburbs of Kasur. As per detail, a quack doctor, Zafar Kamboh and his wife Amna used to had domestic brawls frequently. Two days back they had a serious fight over which he asked Amna to come to his clinic for reconciliation where he allegedly served a poison-laden cold drink to his wife. Later on, her condition got worse upon which she was shifted to DHQ Hospital Kasur for treatment.