LAHORE - Former minister of information and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has rebuffed claims regarding their party having any sort of political agenda behind the meeting of Bilawal Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be meeting PML-N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Monday (today) where the incarcerated prime minister is serving seven years in prison after being found guilty in Al-Azizia reference case.

Commenting on the meeting between two party leaders, Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that PPP chairman owing to his foreign visits has been unable to visit ailing Nawaz Sharif.

“There is no political agenda behind the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto will be meeting Nawaz Sharif to ask him regarding his current health condition,” said Qamar Zaman.