LAHORE - The 1st Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter-Club Golf Final Tournament will be contested here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course over from March 15 to 17.

Weeding out rounds were held last month and Rawalpindi Golf Club emerged as champion club of Punjab, PAF Golf Club Peshawar was leading club of KP. As for Federal Territory, the combination of PAF Golf Club, Islamabad and Garden City Golf Club surfaced as top ones. Baluchistan did not prequalify nor did Sind Golfers.

For the first time, clubs have been involved in a battle of this category, where the participating teams comprise 2 professional golf players, 4 amateurs, 2 junior professionals, 2 ladies, 2 junior boys and 2 junior girls.