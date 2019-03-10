Share:

LOS ANGELES-Mickey is joining forces with a galaxy far, far away.

Disney announced Thursday that its purchase of 21st Century Fox will close “soon” and “hit the ground running” with the opening of its new 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions.

The new “lands” will premiere May 31 and Aug. 29 at Disneyland in California and DisneyWorld in Florida, respectively.

Disney CEO-chairman Bob Iger broke the good news to shareholders at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Mo., Variety reports, upholding Disney’s tradition of holding its annual meeting in a different US city every year.

Iger teased some featured elements of the new Star Wars-themed attractions, praising the ambitious complexity of Rise of the Resistance, which is hyped as an interactive experience.

“It will blur the lines for our guests between fantasy and reality and put them right in the middle of the Rebellion,” Iger said. “No one has ever attempted anything of this magnitude … [they are] by far the largest lands we’ve ever built.”

There also were rumblings Thursday that the $71.3 billion deal between Disney and Fox is set to gain final approval on Monday.

Iger stressed that Disney aims to maximize its expanded production platform as soon as it gains control of 20th Century Fox, FX Networks, National Geographic Partners and other assets.