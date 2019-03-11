Share:

LAHORE - Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan skipper and one of the most popular cricketers around the world for his boom boom hitting, has saluted the foreign players for featuring in the Pakistan-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League, saying they will always be credited for helping the PCB to revive international cricket in the country. The 39-year-old, who played all his early cricket in Karachi and rose to international fame, represented Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL 2019 and will be in action against Lahore Qalandars on Monday. Afridi said all 41 foreign stars, as well as those before them who have come to Pakistan in the last three years, are real stars.

“Whenever international cricket will be fully revived in Pakistan, the credit will go to these foreign players who have come to our country,” Afridi told psl-t20.com. “We salute them for touring Pakistan and appreciate their contribution.” Afridi hoped more and more international cricket will come to Pakistan. “These PSL matches and the few series we have hosted since 2015, have proved that Pakistan is a safe country, the people here are peace-loving people and they want to watch cricket on their grounds. “I am sure with security improving and these foreign players coming to Pakistan will send a very positive message to the world and I hope more teams will come to Pakistan and our isolation will soon be over.”

Afridi said arrangements for the matches in Karachi are outstanding. “Karachi is a vibrant, welcoming and a memorable city, and the response of these PSL matches is very good,” said Afridi of the matches that started from Saturday. “There was a big crowd, good number of people came and the organisation of the event was very good. People want to watch these matches and foreign players have responded well. I hope this will continue till the final.”

The final will be held on 17 March. Afridi praised security personnel for putting up excellent arrangements. “The security arrangements are outstanding and I salute all those involved in providing high profile security and hope that all the foreign players will feel at home,” said Afridi.

“My message to the fans is to enjoy the game and come in big numbers. Pakistan cricket is on the up and I am sure our cricket will continue to rise.”