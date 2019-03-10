Share:

ISLAMABAD- Allama Iqbal Open University has introduced an industrial training programme to help the young professionals to promote their professional skills.

It is one-month certificate course being introduced in collaboration with Skill Development Council, an official of the university said on Sunday. It will be a regular monthly programme that is to be offered throughout the year. Diploma holders in the field are eligible for the admission, he added. He said that the programme would be conducted by the University’s department of Engineering Technology.