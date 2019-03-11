Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umer has urged the regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Market to fully facilitate the corporate sector in order to enhance its productivity and contribution to the economy.

Addressing a ceremony pertaining to the corporate sector in Islamabad today, he said corporate laws are also being amended to improve business environment in the country.

He said the fundamental operating procedures for the corporate sector will also be changed to achieve the desired goals.

Asad Umer said the government is also focussing to improve governance in public sector enterprises.

Drawing a comparison between private and government entities, the Finance Minister said the procedures for procurement are quite complex in the public sector. He said we have now got the cabinet approval to change the multilateral procurement rules.