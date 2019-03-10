Share:

ISLAMABAD - Australian high commissioner Margaret Adamson said that Pakistan had shown remarkable progress in the domain of gender equality by introducing legal frameworks; however, she stressed that implementation was the key to ensure women’s emancipation.

“It is very important for Pakistan and all other countries to enforce the rule of law in supporting the constitutional rights on equality of women and girls,” Adamson said on sidelines of an event held here late Saturday night.

Australian High Commissioner Adamson expressed satisfaction that Pakistan continued making progress either on new legislation or reforming the pre-existing ones, both at federal and provincial levels.

Implementation of laws that are adopted according to national policies and commitments encourage right steps towards gender balance, she added.

Adamson stressed that it was important for women and girls to be aware of the laws that protected their rights, besides sensitising the members of family and society.

“Equally accessible education, level playing field and a ‘human rights attitude’ towards women and girls is essential for their emancipation,” she said when asked which areas still needed to be addressed to ensure gender balance.

She said that participation of women in national mainstream was crucial to strengthen a country’s economy.

“If we don’t mobilise half of our population to be able to contribute their intellectual strength, it will be a big loss to our economies,” she said.

Adamson said that for a nation, having greater number of women coming into public office and stepping up besides men to be decision makers was a critical pathway towards equality.

Pakistan already has much progress to celebrate in this regard for being the first nation in Muslim world with democratic governance to have a woman prime minister, she added.

She emphasised that national institutions including the police force, diplomatic corps, Parliament and judiciary needed to mirror gender parity in view of fifty percent population of women.

She termed as significant to engage men in achieving equality for women and girls and mentioned the contribution of Male Champions of Change Pakistan chapter in raising awareness in the society about gender equality.