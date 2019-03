Share:

LAHORE- Nawa-i-Waqt Chief Reporter Nadeem Basra’s father-in-law Chaudhry Allah Rakha Zahid, who had died after prolonged illness on Saturday, was laid to eternal rest in Samundri on Sunday.

A large number of people from various walks of life attended the funeral prayers. The late Allah Rakha was deputy secretary of the Punjab government. He has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter.