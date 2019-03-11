Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of cement from the country increased by 35.08 percent during first seven months (Jul-Jan) of current fiscal year as compared to same period of last year.

During the period under review, US $ 184.35 million worth of cement was exported as against the export worth US $ 136.47 million recorded during same period of previous year, according to a latest data of PBS.

On yearly and monthly basis, the cement export in January 2019 also went up by 52.88 percent and 5.6 percent when compared with the exports in January 2018, and December 2018 respectively.

According to the data, the export in January 2019 rose to US $ 27.34 million against the export valuing US $ 17.884 million recorded during January 2018 and US $ 25.37 million in December 2018.