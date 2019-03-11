Share:

BEIJING - Senior Chinese leaders on Saturday stressed reform, legislation and poverty alleviation at the annual legislative session.

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Zhao Leji, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when they separately joined deputies to the National People’s Congress (NPC) in group deliberations.

Premier Li Keqiang called for efforts to deepen reform and opening up, improve business environment, unleash the vitality of state-owned and private enterprises, and strengthen the real economy to promote stable and healthy economic development.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, called for high-quality legislation to promote high-quality development. He said legislation should better contribute to economic and social development and help accomplish major reform tasks.

Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said disciplinary inspection and supervision organs should strengthen efforts to deal with corruption and misconduct in poverty alleviation, so as to provide a strong guarantee for winning the battle against poverty.