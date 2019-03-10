Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial government was committed in bringing prosperity in farmers’ lives.

In a statement issued from Lahore, on Sunday, he said a long term policy is being pursued for development of agriculture sector that will produce far-reaching results. The chief minister said approval has been given to provide certified cotton seeds to farmers that will increase yield of this crop.

He said indiscriminate action will be taken against manufacturers of spurious pesticides.

Earlier on March 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting regarding National Agriculture Emergency Programme at the Chief Minister House, Punjab. The PM was briefed on steps taken by the provincial government to improve agricultural conditions and upgradation of the sector. PM Khan was told about future planning of the Punjab government to make necessary changes in the sector.

Khan told the meeting that China’s model should be followed to make much-needed changes in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

“We need to equip peasants with modern techniques of farming,” he added. He said adulterated milk badly affect the health of children, hence put their life at risk.

He directed officials concerned to strictly punish anyone found involved in adulterating milk.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says promotion of the industrial sector is the prime objective of his government and steps are being taken to attain this goal.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of industrialists who called on him at the CM Office.

He said the government was taking concrete steps to bring ease in doing business and investors would be given every possible facility. The chief minister said no one would be allowed to hinder economic activities and promotion of the industrial sector.

The CM said that development of the industrial sector was inevitable to become independent. Development of industry and provision of facilities to investors is basic pillar of our economic plan, he maintained.

Sardar Buzdar said the government had announced establishment of special economic zones for the promotion of industrial sector. Along with this old industrial states will also be developed and investors will be provided every resource without any delay to install new industries.

Meanwhile, the CM took notice of firing incident on a senior doctor of Nishtar Hospital Multan Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood.

He has sought a report from RPO Multan. He directed the relevant authorities to arrest the culprit and take legal action against him. He also ordered to arrange the best medical facilities for the injured doctor.