Havana (AA) In Havana, there’s a shop selling a camera for more than $25,000 -- roughly 850 times the average monthly wage in Cuba.

The eye-popping sum earned predictable scorn on social media, but it begins to make sense when seen through the lens of the island’s fledgling bid to tap into the luxury tourism market. The exclusive camera store and other boutiques featuring A-list brands like Versace and Armani are located in a shopping gallery on the ground floor of the swanky Gran Hotel Manzana.

The mere existence of the shops certainly seems incongruous in a country that has been governed as a one-party communist state since 1959, and where the average wage is $30 a month.

But the hotel isn’t exactly looking for locals to buy in -- it attracts “a clientele of private airplanes... princes and celebrities,” according to general manager Xavier Destribats. The Gran Hotel Manzana, the first ever five-star establishment in Havana, opened in 2017 in a sumptuous historic building that was, at the beginning of the 20th century, the island’s first shopping mall.

The property run by Swiss group Kempinski is “the first genuine luxury hotel in Havana,” said Destribats.

“It’s the first hotel with a 1,000-square-meter spa,” he said. All the rooms are at least 40 square meters (430 square feet), with prices ranging from $370 for a basic room in low season to $5,000 for the presidential suite.

“There was a certain type of clientele that didn’t travel to Havana, or Cuba, because there wasn’t the standard of luxury five-star hotel like in cities such as Paris or London,” Destribats added.