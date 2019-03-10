Share:

After saturating the fields of Kashmir with the blood of innocent Kashmiris indiscriminately, the Indian state has gone a step further in its assaults and attacks on the identity of Kashmiris by summoning the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman and the spiritual leader of Kashmiris Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to Delhi for interrogation in an on-going investigation into a terror funding case.

For Kashmiris, investigating Mirwaiz is an attack on every Kashmiri and a direct attack on religion. Attacking religion is the most stupid attack that any oppressor can make against the oppressed people. The government of India is, probably, ignorant on history or too naïve to foresee the repercussions of attacking such a personal sentiment that almost all Kashmiris adhere to despite their political differences.

It is clear what the Indian government wants to achieve by trying to investigate the Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz. By doing so, the Indian state wants to convince the world that even the top spiritual and religious leadership of the Kashmiri people have been infected with the ideology of fundamentalism and fanaticism.

However, the Indian authorities are overlooking the fact that this move will strengthen the separatists’ demand for separation. It will bring the Kashmiri people further closer to each other as they see the investigation of Mirwaiz as a direct attack on their religious identity; a fact pointed out by the tweet of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reads.

The latest move of the Indian authorities will alienate those Kashmiris who wanted to solve the problem through dialogue, and will drive further people to militancy. What India should learn through this disastrous misstep is the fact that humiliation of Kashmiris and their spiritual figures, instead of constructive dialogue, will not help it in perpetuating its illegal occupation of Kashmir.