ISLAMABAD – Diamond Whites defeated Diamond Blues by 3 wickets in U-14 T20 match played here at Diamond Ground on Sunday.

The match was organised by Diamond Cricket Academy (DCA) under its youth initiative programme. Blues, batting first, were bundled out for 113 in 19.4 overs. Zeeshan Farid made 20 while Hamid Ali hit 15. Ali Afzal grabbed 5 wickets for 16 while Abbas got 2 for 25.

Whites achieved the target in 17.1 overs losing 7 wickets. Suleman made 22 and Shabih Taqvi unbeaten 17. Suffian grabbed 3 wickets for 22 and Ahsan Ali 2 for 8. Chief guest DCA mentor Moeed Shaikh awarded Rs 2000 cash and trophy to man of the match Afzal.